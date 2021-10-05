Brian Laundrie’s parents say their missing son vanished a day earlier than what they previously told police

Brian Laundrie talking to , Utah, on August 12 2021. Moab City Police Department

Brian Laundrie’s parents now claim their missing son vanished a day earlier than they previously told police.

Attorney Steven Bertolino said the family now believes Laundrie went missing on September 13 and not September 14.

Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito, remains the subject of an FBI-led search.

Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, reported Laundrie missing to police in Florida on September 17, telling investigators they last saw him on September 14 when the 23-year-old went out for a hike with only a backpack in Sarasota County’s vast Carlton Reserve.

But now the parents claim Laundrie left to go to the 25,000-acre nature preserve on September 13, according to the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino.

“The Laundrie’s were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events,” Bertolino told Insider in a text message.

Bertolino added, “Upon further communication with the FBI and the confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13.”

Laundrie had driven his family’s Ford Mustang to the reserve, which is located about 20 miles (32km) from the family’s North Port, Florida home, and his parents drove it back to the home after Laundrie did not return, Bertolino said.

When the FBI raided the Laundrie family home – where Laundrie had lived with Petito – on September 20, investigators had the Ford Mustang towed away.

The vehicle has since been returned to the Laundrie family home.

Petito, 22, went missing while on a “van life” cross-country road trip with Laundrie to national parks out West.

The engaged couple set out on the road trip on July 2. Laundrie later returned home to Florida on September 1 with the van and without Petito, police have said.

Petito was found dead at a remote campsite in Wyoming on September 19 and her death was later ruled a homicide.

Laundrie, who remains the subject of an FBI-led manhunt, is wanted by authorities on a bank fraud-related charge.