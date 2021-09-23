Brian Laundrie’s neighbors tell him to ‘turn yourself in’ as search enters its second week

Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with Gabby Petito near the entrance to Arches National Park on August 12, 2021. The Moab Police Department via AP

Brian Laundrie’s neighbors say he should turn himself in to police.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito.

Petito’s body was found at a campsite near Grand Teton National Park.

Brian Laundrie’s neighbors have urged him to turn himself in to police.

Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, has been missing for more than a week.

His family’s neighbors in North Port, Florida, have said their streets are filled with reporters and police, and they want some closure in the case.

“Turn yourself in,” Gary Coble, who lives a few streets away from the Laundrie family, told WFLA. “They’re hunting. They’ll find ya.”

Neighbor Teri Kiss agreed, telling WFLA that Laundrie should “absolutely” turn himself in.

“We want this nightmare to be over,” another neighbor, who was not publicly named, told WINK. “We’re ready for you all to leave.”

Petito’s death was ruled a homicide earlier this week.

She was on a months-long road trip with Laundrie over the summer, and on September 1, he returned to Florida without her.

Petito’s mother reported her missing on September 11, and over the weekend her body was found at a camp ground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Laundrie’s whereabouts remain unknown – officials are searching through a nature reserve where he said he was going for a hike last week before he disappeared.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.