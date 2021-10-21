Satellite images show the area where authorities found apparent human remains near Brian Laundrie’s belongings

The location at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where apparent human remains were found on October 20, 2021. Google Maps/Google Earth

Authorities found apparent human remains near Brian Laundrie’s belongings in the Florida wilderness.

The remains were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near the Carlton Reserve.

Laundrie is the only person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito.

After weeks of searching for Brian Laundrie, investigators said Wednesday they found apparent human remains and items belonging to him at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida.

The 23-year-old is the only person of interest in his fiancée Gabby Petito’s disappearance, who was found dead in Wyoming last month. Authorities haven’t yet determined if the remains found Wednesday are his.

Satellite imagery from Google Maps and Maxar show the area in Florida where investigators have been searching for more clues into Laundrie’s disappearance:

Where authorities have been searching for Brian Laundrie in Florida. Google Maps/Google Earth

The Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, told Insider’s Natalie Musumeci that the remains were found where Chris and Roberta Laundrie “had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be.”

The locations of the park and reserve near where human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie were found. Google Maps/Google Earth

FBI special agent in charge Michael McPherson said in a press conference that the area was previously underwater.

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie for more than a month.

Laundrie’s parents initially reported him missing on September 17, saying he left for a hike three days prior and didn’t come back, then later saying he actually left one day sooner.

Petito’s body was found on September 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, nearly three weeks after Laundrie returned to Florida alone with the van that the couple had been driving on their cross-country road trip.

A coroner on October 12 ruled her cause of death was manual strangulation.