Brian Laundrie’s initial autopsy came back ‘inconclusive,’ family lawyer says

Brian Laundrie’s initial autopsy came back “inconclusive,” and his remains that were discovered in a Florida nature preserve last week have been sent to a forensic anthropologist to be analyzed, an attorney for the family said.

“Last week, I was told that the manner and cause of death were not determined [for Laundrie] and the remains were sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation,” lawyer Steven Bertolino told Insider on Tuesday.

Laundrie’s remains were discovered on October 20 near his backpack at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve where his parents told authorities their son went for a hike on September 13 and never returned to their North Port, Florida home.

The FBI revealed a day later that a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the alligator-and-snake-infested wildlife preserve were Laundrie’s.

North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor previously told Insider that Laundrie’s remains discovered at the reserve, which connects to the 160-acre Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, consisted of “bones.”

Forensic anthropologists analyze skeletal remains to determine how someone died, according to the American Academy of Forensic Sciences.

Bertolino has told Insider that Laundrie’s family has no plans to hold a funeral for their son who was the subject of a massive FBI-manhunt.

His parents, Chris and Roberta, and his sister and her family recently left their Florida homes to mourn Laundrie in private, Bertolino said.

“The family is grieving privately somewhere in Florida,” said Bertolino.

Laundrie disappeared nearly two weeks after he returned home from a monthslong cross-country road trip without Petito on September 1.

Petito’s body was discovered at a remote campsite in Wyoming on September 19. She died by manual strangulation, a coroner later ruled.