Brian Laundrie flew home to Florida during cross-country road trip with Gabby Petito to ’empty and close’ storage unit: lawyer

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito. North Port Police Department

Brian Laundrie flew home alone to Florida from Utah in the midst of his cross-country road trip with his fiancé Gabby Petito.

Laundrie made the August 17 trip to “obtain some items” and “empty and close” a storage unit, attorney Steven Bertolino said.

Laundrie returned to Salt Lake City on August 23 to “rejoin” Petito on the couple’s trip, Bertolino said.

Brian Laundrie flew home alone to Florida from Utah in the midst of his cross-country road trip with his fiancé Gabby Petito to “obtain some items” and “empty and close” a storage unit, a lawyer for the Laundrie family confirmed Tuesday.

Laundrie took a flight to Tampa from Salt Lake City on August 17 and later returned to Salt Lake City on August 23 to “rejoin” Petito on the couple’s “van life” road trip, attorney Steven Bertolino told Insider.

“To my knowledge Brian and Gabby paid for the flights as they were sharing expenses,” Bertolino said.

Laundrie made the trip to Florida “to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip,” Bertolino said.

When asked where the storage unit was located, Bertolino told Insider that he had “no idea.”

It is in late August when authorities have indicated that they believe 22-year-old Petito was killed.

Her body was discovered at a remote campsite in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19 – eight days after Petito’s mother reported her missing to police in New York.

Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Laundrie, 23, returned home to North Port, Florida – where he lived with Petito and his parents – on September 1 without Petito and with the van the couple had been traveling in, authorities have said.

He has been named a person of interest in connection to Petito’s disappearance and death.

Laundrie’s family reported him missing to authorities on September 17 and he remains the subject of a massive FBI-led manhunt.

He was indicted on a charge of bank fraud on September 23.

The single-count indictment against Laundrie alleges that he “knowingly and with intent to defraud” used one or more “unauthorized access devices,” including a Capital One debit bank card from August 30 to September 1 following the death of Petito.