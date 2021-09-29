Surveillance video from the park where Brian Laundrie went camping with his parents has been turned over to the FBI, sheriff’s office says

Several law enforcement agencies prepare to head back into Florida’s Carlton Reserve on September 21 in search of Brian Laundrie. North Port Police Department

Surveillance footage from the park where Brian Laundrie went camping with his parents has been turned over to the FBI.

Laundrie’s lawyer previously said that he went camping with his parents in the days after he returned without Gabby Petito.

Laundrie has been missing since September 14, according to his parents.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Video of the Florida park where Brian Laundrie and his parents went camping after he returned from a cross-country road trip without his fiancé, Gabby Petito, has been turned over to the FBI, the local sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday.

The Laundrie family had camped out at Fort De Soto Park, roughly 75 miles (121km) from their North Port, Florida home, several days after Brian Laundrie returned on September 1 to that residence, attorney Steven Bertolino previously confirmed to Insider. Petito had lived with the family in North Port before her disappearance.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s office confirmed in an email to Insider that the FBI, which is investigating the Petito case, received surveillance video from Fort De Soto Park on Tuesday. The FBI did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on September 17, three days after they said he went hiking in Carlton Reserve and didn’t return. Police have been searching the large nature preserve, which is filled with trees and swampy areas, for nearly two weeks since.

Petito’s family first reported her missing on September 11, three days before Laundrie’s parents say they last saw him. Her body was found in Grand Teton National Park on September 19 and her death was initially ruled a homicide.

Laundrie, who is a person of interest in Petito’s case, was charged with bank card fraud in Wyoming last week. A federal warrant has been issued for his arrest.