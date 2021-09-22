Brian Laundrie may have lied about going to Carlton Reserve, search-and-rescue expert says: ‘He could be almost anywhere’

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. The Moab Police Department via AP

The executive director of the National Association for Search and Rescue told Insider Brian Laundrie could be “almost anywhere.”

Laundrie’s family, who reported him missing, told police that he went to Carlton Reserve.

According to Chris Boyer, Laundrie may very well have lied to his parents about where he was going.

Boyer added that it’s difficult for police to search Carlton Reserve because of the area’s terrain.

A search-and-rescue expert told Insider that Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, may have lied to his family about his whereabouts and “could be almost anywhere” right now.

Laundrie has been missing since September 14. His family, who reported him missing on Friday, told police that he went to Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

There’s a chance Laundrie may have lied to his family about where he was going, according to Chris Boyer, the executive director of the National Association for Search and Rescue.

“People that are trying not to get caught for something sometimes use people, right, so he may have told his parents that’s where he’s going,” Boyer told Insider. “They may be telling the authorities that in all honesty, but he lied to them.”

Boyer added that the fact that Laundrie apparently disappeared three days before his family reported him missing presents a huge challenge for law enforcement.

“There’s any number of ways that he could have hitchhiked or somehow found a collaborator to give him a ride somewhere,” Boyer said. “He may not even be in Florida. He’s had eight days to be on the run right now. He could be almost anywhere.”

Police may be looking at Laundrie’s digital footprint, Boyer said, including any attempts to contact people from his cellphone since he went missing, as well as any search history that may point to where he could be going.

Laundrie has not been charged with any crime up to this point. He was named a person of interest in Petito’s missing person’s case after he returned from a cross-country road trip without her at the beginning of September. The FBI has since found Petito’s body in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and the manner of death was initially determined to be homicide.

Boyer said if Laundrie is in Carlton Reserve, it’ll be difficult for police to locate him because much of the park is underwater, which makes it difficult for officers to traverse the area on foot. Police would likely be using boats and drones to search the reserve along with on-foot search teams, he said.

The search of Carlton Reserve continued Wednesday with police bringing in dive teams to search the area. Boyer said the introduction of divers doesn’t necessarily mean that police are looking for a body; they could also be looking for personal items Laundrie may have dumped in the water.

“It would be a great place to get rid of things that that might implicate you in a crime,” Boyer said.