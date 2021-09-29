Brian Laundrie purchased a new phone after he returned home without Gabby Petito this month, his family’s lawyer confirmed

Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie Courtesy of the Schmidt and Petito family

Brian Laundrie bought a new cell phone after returning from his cross-country trip, his family’s lawyer confirmed.

Before Laundrie went missing, he left the phone at home. The FBI now has the phone.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on September 17, three days after they say they last saw him.

Brian Laundrie bought a new cell phone after returning from his cross-country road trip without fiancée Gabby Petito, the Laundrie family’s lawyer confirmed on Wednesday.

Laundrie – who has not been found since his family reported him missing on September 17, three days after they say they last saw him – left the new phone before he vanished, lawyer Steven Bertolino told Insider.

Bertolino added that the FBI now has the recently purchased phone. Bertolino said he didn’t know whether the FBI also has Laundrie’s old phone.

Laundrie returned to his parent’s North Port, Florida, home on September 1 alone with the converted van he and Petito were driving in.

Once he returned home, Laundrie refused to speak to police about the case.

After coming home, Laundrie and his parents went camping at Florida’s Fort De Soto Park from September 6 through 8. Petito’s family reported her missing days later on September 11.

Not long after Laundrie’s parents said he left to go for a hike in a Florida nature reserve and never returned, Petito’s body was found in Wyoming. An initial coroner’s report has ruled her death a homicide.

According to Bertolino, Laundrie’s parents do not know the whereabouts of their son.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.