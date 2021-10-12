Brian Laundrie’s attorney calls Gabby Petito’s death a ‘tragedy’ after a Wyoming coroner found she was strangled

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito. North Port Police Department

The attorney for Brian Laundrie said that the death of Laundrie’s fiancé, Gabby Petito, was a “tragedy” after a coroner determined she died by strangulation.

“Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy,” Steven Bertolino said. “While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise.

“At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him,” he added.

Petito’s cause of death was strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Results from the autopsy suggest Petito was killed approximately 3 to 4 weeks before her body was found.

Laundrie has been missing since September 13 and has not yet been found.

