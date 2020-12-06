Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp urging him for help in overturning Biden's statewide election win: report

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp greets President Donald Trump in Marietta, Georgia.

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to ask him to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s November election win, according to The Washington Post.

During the call, Trump also requested that the governor mandate an audit of absentee ballot signatures.

Trump’s call came on the same day that he will arrive in Georgia to stump for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

The actions by the president would represent the latest in his attempt to overturn the November election results, which he claims was riddled with massive voter fraud, despite providing no evidence to support his assertions.

The Post reported that Trump asked Kemp to call a special election, which would allow lawmakers “to override the results and appoint electors that would back him, according to a person familiar with the conversation.” He has previously asked Kemp to order an audit of mail ballot signatures, which is something that he cannot do.

Kemp didn’t give in to Trump’s demands, according to the person.

Cody Hall, the governor’s spokesman, confirmed with the Post that the two men spoke. Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s campaign spokesman, declined to comment.

Trump’s call came on the same day that he will arrive in Georgia to stump for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who are both facing stiff Democratic challenges in races that will determine the Senate majority. The rally is the president’s first big political event since his string of pre-election campaign events during the fall.

Biden carried Georgia by a little over 12,000 votes, or a 0.26% margin. The state has already certified Biden’s win, which will award its 16 electoral votes to the president-elect.

Trump, who has been fixated on the conservative-leaning state since his electoral loss, has insisted that he came up short due to voter fraud, zeroing in on debunked claims about mail-in ballots and Dominion voting machines being compromised.

The president has also turned on Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, criticising both men in the press and on his Twitter feed.

Earlier this week, Trump said that he was “ashamed” to have endorsed Kemp in his successful 2018 gubernatorial campaign and said called Raffensperger “a disaster.”

Kemp has already stated that he will not ask state legislators to come back to Atlanta for a special session.

