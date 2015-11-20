Houston Texans quarterback who left a game with a concussion now has memory loss and won't play Sunday

Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer is out for Week 11 after suffering one of the scarier concussion incidents this season.

According to Houston Chronicle’s John McClain, Hoyer was having memory loss from a concussion he sustained in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hoyer left the game against the Bengals and backup T.J. Yates finished the game.

Here’s the play where people believe Hoyer got the concussion:

McClain notes that Hoyer should be available for Week 12 against the Saints.

This is yet again a scary reminder that NFL players face serious injuries, and concussions, in particular, can be damaging if they’re not handled properly.

