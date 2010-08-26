SocGen Analyst Hilliard: Everyone Calm Down, Fears Are Overblown, We're Not Headed For A Depression

Brian Hilliard, Director of Economic Research, Societe Generale spoke to CNBC this morning about the state of the European economy and the impact of recent U.S. data.



0:40 Europe is doing better than expected, and Germany will help the rest of Europe. The U.S. is struggling.

1:30 Exports have created the boom in Germany, and consumption figures are picking up now.

2:00 This is an inevitable slide for Ireland.

2:25 Depression is an exaggeration, but there is a lack of a sense of proportion in the U.S. QE seemed a good idea in 2008-2009, but the main concern now is whether we are going to see subtrend growth, and I think fears are to high.

3:20 Home sales were always going to be awful, but we’ll see stabilisation at these low levels. Bernanke is not ready to pull the trigger on QE and won’t be doing it this Friday.

4:25 There is a market nervousness, and the rally in bonds has taken everyone by surprise. Big investors are going to stay on the sidelines, because they don’t know whether they can still get in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.