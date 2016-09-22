Why Einstein was obsessed with this unsettling vision

How did the image of a man falling to his death help us uncover some of the biggest scientific breakthroughs in physics? Columbia University’s theoretical physicist Brian Greene shares how this morbid concept would go on to become what Albert Einstein called the happiest thought of his life.

Greene is the co-founder of the World Science Festival, which has a new initiative called “City of Science” which is a 5-event series. The third event will be taking place in Queens on September 25, 2016. All events will take place in one of New York City’s five boroughs throughout this fall.

“City of Science” is free and open to all New Yorkers of all ages. Learn more about where and when it will take place here. You can also follow the events on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

