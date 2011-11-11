Brian Grazer Has Stepped Up To Replace Brett Ratner As Oscars Producer

After Brett Ratner’s messy resignation following his use of a homophobic slur, Brian Grazer has stepped up to replace him as Oscars producer.



Mega-producer Grazer (“A Beautiful Mind,” “The Da Vinci Code”) was one of the major names floated as a possible fill-in before the official appointment.

Grazer also co-produced “Tower Heist” with Ratner, and is a friend of the embattled director.

Now he just needs to find a host.

Forget Eddie: click here to see our suggestions for who should host the Oscars >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.