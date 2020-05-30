Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he hasn't seen the same outrage over George Floyd's death as he saw over Colin Kaepernick kneeling

Brynn Anderson/AP Images Brian Flores.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, one of four minority head coaches in the NFL, issued a statement on the death of George Floyd.

Flores said the outrage over the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor has not matched the outrage over Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem and the push to hire minority head coaches.

Many in the sports world have spoken out about Floyd’s death, but Flores said too many “people of influence” have been quiet on the matter.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, one of four minority head coaches in the NFL, issued a powerful statement on the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck earlier in the week.

In his statement, Flores said that he remembers the outrage over former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice. Flores said some people “couldn’t wrap their head around” Kaepernick’s cause, and the reactions caused him to “sever” ties with some in his personal life.

Flores said he has not seen the same reaction in light of Floyd’s death, while also naming Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot while running, and Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police who were executing a drug-related search warrant.

“I bring these situations up because I haven’t seen the same OUTRAGE from people of influence when the conversation turns to Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and most recently George Floyd,” Flores said in his statement. “Many people who broadcast their opinions on kneeling or on the hiring of minorities don’t seem to have an opinion on the recent murders of these young black men and women. I think many of them QUIETLY say that watching George Floyd plead for help is one of the more horrible things they have seen, but it’s said amongst themselves where no one can hear. Broadcasting THAT opinion clearly is not important enough.”

People throughout the sports world have spoken up about Floyd’s death which has sparked riots in Minneapolis.

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick wrote in a tweet. “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.”

LeBron James posted side-by-side images of the police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, and Kaepernick kneeling on Instagram, writing, “Do you understand NOW?”

Flores continued, saying he hopes Dolphins players learn “honesty, transparency, and empathy” can create change in the world.

“I lead a group of young men who have the potential to make a real impact in this world. My message to them and anyone else who wants to listen is that honesty, transparency, and empathy go a long way in bringing people together and making change. I hope that the tragedies of the last few weeks will open our hearts and minds to a better way of communicating and hopefully create that change.”

Flores’ full statement can be seen below:

Statement from Head Coach Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/dJOdHHSvNT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 29, 2020

