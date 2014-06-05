One Of The Creators Of 'Bejeweled' Is Selling This Modern Seattle Mansion [PHOTOS]

Brian Fiete, co-founder of “Bejeweled” creator PopCap Games, has listed his Seattle home for $US5.45 million, according to Curbed.

PopCap is best known for its hit game “Bejeweled,” which, according to cofounder Jason Kapalka, has been played by more than 500 million people throughout its 14-year history. The company was bought by Electronic Arts for $US1.3 billion in 2011.

Fiete’s house is glassy and modern, with four bedrooms situated over three floors of living space. Sliding doors throughout the house make for incredible views of the Space Needle and downtown Seattle.

