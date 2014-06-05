One Of The Creators Of 'Bejeweled' Is Selling This Modern Seattle Mansion [PHOTOS]

Brian Fiete, co-founder of “Bejeweled” creator PopCap Games, has listed his Seattle home for $US5.45 million, according to Curbed.

PopCap is best known for its hit game “Bejeweled,” which, according to cofounder Jason Kapalka, has been played by more than 500 million people throughout its 14-year history. The company was bought by Electronic Arts for $US1.3 billion in 2011.

Fiete’s house is glassy and modern, with four bedrooms situated over three floors of living space. Sliding doors throughout the house make for incredible views of the Space Needle and downtown Seattle.

The house is located in the Queen Anne neighbourhood of Seattle, on top of the highest hill in the city.

You can get amazing views from several different spots in this house.

Large glass doors easily open the space to the outside.

The rooms all flow together beautifully.

Walk a little bit further down the first floor and you'll end up in the kitchen.

The kitchen counter seems impossibly long.

And there's plenty of storage space that can be hidden behind cabinet doors.

There's a place for watching TV on the other side of the counter.

You'll notice this gorgeous chandelier on your way up the stairs.

Or, if you don't feel like taking the stairs, you can hop on this elevator instead.

There's another white couch and fireplace on the landing.

And another in this nearby room.

This would be another great spot to admire the skyline.

A painting with the PopCap logo and characters hangs on a wall in the office.

There's also a comfortable area set up for watching TV.

This bedroom has more of those jaw-dropping views.

The master suite includes a free-standing bath tub and a massive walk-in closet.

There's also a separate shower and direct access to the terrace.

Another office has a luxurious window seat.

Back outside, you can lounge by the pool while you gaze at the Space Needle.

Or you can always curl up by the fire.

It's listed for $US5.45 million.

