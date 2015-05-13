Former 'American Idol' host Brian Dunkleman had an amazing response after the show was just canceled

On Monday, Fox announced that the upcoming 15th season of “American Idol” would be its last.

The show’s host, Ryan Seacrest, stated after the news that “‘American Idol’ has been a big part of my life for so long, it’s frankly hard to imagine it without it.”

But while Seacrest has been a part of the show for 15 seasons, his season one co-host, Brian Dunkleman, wasn’t as lucky.

Dunkleman left the show after its initial season in 2002 to pursue stand-up comedy and acting. Meanwhile, “Idol” went on to become one of the most successful TV shows of all time and made Seacrest a millionaire many times over.

After news of the show’s cancelation on Monday, Dunkleman sarcastically tweeted to his nearly 3,000 followers:

I knew American Idol would never last without me #CANCELLED

— brian dunkleman (@briandunkleman) May 11, 2015

The internet was thrilled with Dunkleman’s sense of humour about the situation, and he received quite the response:

In his Twitter bio, Dunkleman refers to himself as a “Television history footnote.”

The now 43-year-old admitted during a 2011 interview on the “Joy Behar Show” that leaving “Idol” may not have been his smartest move. “Listen, I’d like to say I was just young and stupid, but the truth is, I really wasn’t that young,” he said. “I mean listen, I was a comedian and an actor… What I wanted to do with my life is be an actor and that’s going great,” he joked while giving the thumbs-up.

Since “Idol,” Dunkleman has appeared in bit roles on TV and in movies, participated in “Celebrity Fit Club,” and performs stand-up comedy in Los Angeles, where he lives with his family.

In Fox’s press call announcing the cancelation on Monday, network execs promised the show’s final season would be full of “surprises we can have for the fans to make it feel special.”

What kinds of surprises? Fox is still in discussions, but co-chairman and co-CEO Dana Walden said former show judges had already expressed interest in making appearances during the final season. When Brian Dunkleman was suggested by a reporter on the call, Walden responded, “Yes! Where’s Brian nowadays? If you give me his number, I will call and invite him.”

Dunkleman regularly jokes about his time on “Idol” on Twitter:

I’m so much more than this, Twitter pic.twitter.com/mD0zSpER5Y

— brian dunkleman (@briandunkleman) September 18, 2014

