BRIAN DOHERTY: What's Next For The Ron Paul Revolution

Ron Paul announced last week that he will no longer campaign for the GOP’s presidential nomination, and is focused instead on racking up more delegates to make an impact at the Republican National Convention in Tampa this summer.



To find out more about this seemingly bizarre political decision, we sat down with Reason magazine editor Brian Doherty, author of the new book Ron Paul’s Revolution: The Man And The Movement He Inspired, which explores the roots of the Ron Paul movement, as well as the unique relationship between Paul and his ardent following.

In our interview, Doherty explained how Paul’s supporters feel now that their candidate is no longer running, and gave us his thoughts on the future of the Ron Paul Revolution and the Paul family dynasty.

Watch the video below:

Produced by Daniel Goodman and William Wei

DON’T MISS:

How Ron Paul Became A Revolution

The Women Of The Ron Paul Revolution

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.