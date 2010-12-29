Union Rep Brian Dawkins Says NFL Players And Owners Have "Urgency" To Avoid A Lockout

Photo: AP

Brian Dawkins, a safety for the Denver Broncos and member of the NFLPA executive committee says he thinks both owners and players are feeling a sense of urgency to get a labour deal done to avoid a lockout.Dawkins says both sides are aware of how upset fans would be over a lockout and that they “understand who butters our bread.”



The biggest point of contention between the NFL and NFLPA continues to be the 18-game season.

