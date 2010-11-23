Irish PM Cowen Not Stepping Down, Implores Dáil To Pass The Budget

Photo: RTE

Bear in mind that all day there has been chatter about the government’s impending collapse.

2:01: Still no Cowen, but according to RTE, the most likely announcement is that he’ll tought it out, and not quit right now.

2:05: Nothing yet. Just chatter.

2:09: Still nothing from Cowen…

2:12: Brian Cowen begins… talking about importance of budget

2:13: We believe there’s a clear duty to facilitate the passage of these (budget) measures.

2:14: Next year, issue of new government can be dealt with.

Q&A time:

Q: Do you feel betrayed by Green Party?

A: “Betrayed” is not in my lexicon. Green Party is prepared to do the work that’s needed.

Cowen: One gist… We MUST proceed with this budget.

