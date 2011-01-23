Irish Leader Brian Cowen Just Stepped Down As Head Of His Party

Joe Weisenthal
Brian Cowen

One of the big “event risks” in the coming weeks is the Irish election. On March 11, voters will form a new government, and nobody knows how the new leadership will behave towards banks/the rest of the EU/etc.

In the meantime, current Taoiseach Brian Cowen is stepping down as leaders of his party Fianna Fail for the purpose of letting his party have a new leader in the new election.

Cowen is intensely unpopular, though he did survive a no-confidence vote earlier this week.

