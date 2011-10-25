While The Irish Economy Collapsed, The Prime Minister Made Every Decision From A Pub

A new book alleges that as the Irish economy collapsed, then-leader Taoiseach Brian Cowen made every decision “on the hoof” at a pub, reports the Irish Independent.



The allegations come from former Fianna Fail Minister Mary O’Rourke in a book “Fianna Fail, The End of the Party” by journalists Bruce Arnold, and Jason O’Toole.

The book looks at Cowen’s handling of the economic crisis and his relationship to the party (he quit the party after one of his decisions, made in a pub, was widely deemed a failure).

O’Rourke alleges that Cowen surrounded himself with lackies and made major decisions under the influence of alcohol.

Cowen’s drinking is also thought to have ruined his relationship with his Finance Minister Brian Lenihan, reports Irish Central. One source tells the authors their relationship was “stymied by the fact that he was not part of the infamous bar lobby – he didn’t buy pints for Brian Cowen.”

