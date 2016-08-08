General manager Brian Cashman had a fantastic response when asked how Yankees fans should remember Alex Rodriguez

The New York Yankees and Alex Rodriguez announced on Sunday that A-Rod will play his final game with the team on Friday at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rodriguez will then retire and become an advisor for the team, working with minor leaguers.

A-Rod has been one of the most controversial players in Major League Baseball history, amassing 696 home runs and three MVP awards. However, he also twice admitted he used performance-enhancing drugs and was suspended for the entire 2014 season.

During the press conference to announce the end of A-Rod’s career, general manager Brian Cashman was asked how Yankees fans should remember the star player. His response was fantastic, taking off his 2009 World Series ring and showing it to the media members (via Deadspin).

Brian Cashman, on how he thinks Yankees fans should remember @AROD: pic.twitter.com/uxHxEbXGXi

— Deadspin (@Deadspin) August 7, 2016

That was the last World Series won by the Yankees. During that season, A-Rod hit 30 home runs and finished tenth in the MVP voting. More importantly, Rodriguez hit .365 with 6 home runs, and 18 RBI in 15 postseason games that year.

