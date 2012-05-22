NBA Benchwarmers Are Taunting Kobe Bryant On Twitter Now

Kobe Bryant put on a classic performance in last night’s loss to the Thunder, scoring 42 points on 54 per cent shooting and grabbing 5 rebounds.



But there was one other stat that had the Kobe haters (and an NBA benchwarmer) out in full force: zero assists.

Here’s what Dallas Mavericks reserve big man Brian Cardinal tweeted in the waning moments of the game:

Photo: @BrianCardinal

Our reaction is twofold:

1. That’s a great burn.

2. Take it easy, Brian Cardinal.

This is a guy who averaged one point and a shade over six minutes per game this season. That shouldn’t give him licence to troll one of the best players on the planet as he’s going off for 40+.

But maybe this is a sign of just how far Kobe’s star has fallen within the league. Where he once was a feared villain capable of crushing a team’s will with a series of sneers, he’s now a punchless guard with an old man’s game.

Or, more likely, Brian Cardinal is just crazy/hilarious/emboldened by his status as an NBA cult figure.

Here’s who we’re dealing with:

Photo: Getty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.