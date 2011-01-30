Toronto GM Unhappy That His Player Was The Last Pick In The All-Star Fantasy Draft

Photo: Flickr/bridgetds

Phil Kessel took being the last pick in last night’s NHL All-Star Fantasy Draft in stride, but his boss is not pleased about what happened.TSN.ca’s Darren Dreger tweets that Brian Burke, “suggests last 5 players of the ASG draft should be drawn out of a hat. Doesn’t like negative focus on Kessel.”



By being the last pick Kessel won a car and a hefty sum of money to donate to the charity of his choice.

He was in good spirits about the whole thing, but Burke, who’s been widely criticised for the trade that brought Kessel to Toronto, is evidently sick of the negativity surrounding his player and the trade.

Stay tuned to the Sports Page all weekend for NHL All-Star coverage >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.