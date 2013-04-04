Man Who Spent Five Years In Prison For Rape He Didn't Commit Signed With The Falcons

One year after having his rape conviction thrown out when the accuser admitted she made up the allegation, Brian Banks will finally get his chance to play in the NFL. Jay Glazer of FoxSports.com is reporting that Banks has signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons.



Banks has been working out with Glazer, who also serves as an MMA trainer, and had several tryouts after having the conviction overturned. He eventually signed with a team in the United Football League. However, the UFL folded after just four weeks in 2012 season.

Banks, who was being recruited by USC at the time, was convicted of rape in 2002 when he was 16. He spent 62 months in prison and was forced to wear an ankle bracelet for another five years after that.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com spoke with one Falcons official that said the linebacker “will get the second chance that he deserves.” And there will be a lot of people rooting hard for Banks to make the Falcons’ 53-man roster.

