A Man Who Lost 10 Years Of His Life To A False Rape Conviction Is Now Fielding Multiple NFL Offers

Photo: YouTube

Brian Banks, a 26-year-old former star high school athlete in California recently exonerated on rape and kidnapping charges, is fielding offers from multiple NFL teams, according to ESPN’s Rick Reilly.The Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are all interested in bringing Banks in for a tryout.



The 2002 conviction that forced Banks to go to prison for 62 months and wear an ankle bracelet for another five years was thrown out by a judge last week after his accuser recanted.

Banks was 16 at the time when a a woman by the name of Wanetta Gibson leveled the accusations against him. Despite persistent denials, Banks eventually pleaded no contest on advice of his lawyer.

He lost 10 years of his life to the wrongful conviction. A 10-year period that many believe would’ve included football stardom as a linebacker at both USC and probably the NFL as well.

But through it all, Banks says all he wants is to get back to playing football.

Rick Reilly spoke to Banks about his return to football and found out he’s still in pretty good shape. At 6 foot, 2 inches tall and 245 pounds, Banks can run a 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds and dead lift well over 500 pounds.

“I’ll make ’em happy,” says Banks, who’s been training non-stop since October. “After all I’ve been through these last 10 years, I can still do some things that will impress you.”

The tryout offers from the four NFL teams come with no guarantees. However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio predicts the Dolphins will give him a contract to be part of their training camp roster as a TV ratings ploy for their upcoming season on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Watch the story of Banks’ exoneration from ABC 7 in Los Angeles:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.