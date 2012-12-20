Chicago Wealth Manager Dies After Falling Onto Glass Coffee Table

Photo: Vestor Capital screenshot

This is terrible…Brian C. Baker, the founder of Chicago-based wealth-management and investment firm Vestor Capital, died after falling onto a glass coffee table in his home, Bloomberg News reports. He was 58.



“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our founding partner, business associate and dear friend Brian C. Baker,” Vestor Capital said on its site.

The Chicago Tribune reported that he died in the early morning on December 16 after accidentally falling on a glass coffee table at his Wilmette home sustaining multiple sharp force wounds to the back.

According to his company bio, Baker founded Vestor Capital in 1984. Before that, he was a vice president in acquisitions with Balcor/American Express.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting and finance, from Georgetown University. He earned his J.D. from Notre Dame.

He is survived by his wife Linda Baker nee Wolf and children Brian, Jr., Matthew, Carolyn and Katherine Baker, according to a funeral notice.

