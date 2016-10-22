GOP congressman: 'Sometimes a lady needs to be told when she's being nasty'

A Republican congressman said on Thursday that “sometimes a lady needs to be told when she’s being nasty.”

Rep. Brian Babin of Texas made the remark on Fox News radio when host Alan Colmes asked if it was appropriate for Donald Trump to have called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” at Wednesday’s debate.

“He called her a ‘nasty woman.’ Is that appropriate?” Colmes asked.

“You know what? She’s saying some nasty things,” Babin said.

Colmes repeated his question.

“Well I’m a genteel Southern gentleman, Alan,” Babin said.

“So does that mean no?” Colmes asked.

“No, I think sometimes a lady needs to be told when she’s being nasty,” Babin answered.

