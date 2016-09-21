The internet came up with the best response to the Brangelina breakup

Angelina Jolie filed divorce papers against Brad Pitt on September 15. The pair had only been married for two years, but together since 2005.

When the news broke on Tuesday, the internet shook. The event conveyed the same urgency, panic, and geopolitical ramifications of an earlier event from 2016: Brexit.

Now #BrexPitt is gaining steam as a Twitter hashtag, reflecting the sheer urgency of the celebrity divorce, and gently mocking its breathless news coverage (we are guilty).

It looks like BBC journalist Esther Webber first realised the potential of the phrase, shortly after news of the breakup broke.

It’s a clever pun. As Webber notes, there are even some paralells between the breakup of Pitt, 52, and Jolie, 40, and the separation of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

And just like Brexit, people are mourning the crumbling of the relationship.

The divorce between Pitt and Jolie will likely have major ramifications on the couple’s six children: Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, Pax, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jolie’s divorce filing included a request for full physical custody of their six children. She is being repped by A-list divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

