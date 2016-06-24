BREXIT VOTE TRIGGERS HUGE ASX SELL-OFF

Photo: Ryan Pierse/ Getty Images.

With Britain now expected to leave the European Union markets have been thrown into chaos and risk assets everywhere are getting smoked.

In Japan the Nikkei is down more than 7% – an enormous move even for the sometimes volatile index.

In Australia we have seen selling accelerating through the afternoon and the ASX 200 has just fallen through 5100. It closed 2015 at just under 5300.

The market is now down over 200 points, or around 3.7%. The major banks have been crushed in the selloff, all down more than 3.5%.

Here’s how it looked:

Via Investing.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.