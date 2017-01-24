THE SUPREME COURT ARTICLE 50 CASE JUDGMENT IN FULL

LONDON — The government just lost one of the most important constitutional cases in history, in Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court ruled that the government must allow Parliament to vote on the triggering of Article 50.

The court’s head, Lord Neuberger confirmed that the Supreme Court’s judges voted 8-3 to reject the government’s appeal, and ruled that it must put the triggering of the article to a vote in Parliament before any formal action can be taken.

Here is the judgment in full:





