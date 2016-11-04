Britain's case to trigger Article 50 without parliamentary approval could end up in the EU's highest court

The government’s legal battle to trigger Article 50 without parliamentary approval could be referred to the EU’s European Court of Justice (ECJ), according to lawyers.

On Thursday, the government lost a case in the UK’s High Court which ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May must seek a vote from parliament before it triggers Article 50, the formal legal mechanism a country must use to announce it will leave the EU within two years.

The government argued that it could trigger Article 50 using royal prerogative, an ancient legal device which would have allowed May to trigger the formal exit process without consent from the House of Commons or House of Lords. She was defeated, however, by a group of claimants led by investment banker Gina Miller.

The government announced that it will appeal the decision, which means the case is automatically referred to the Supreme Court, the highest in the country — and that is where George Peretz QC, a specialist in EU law, says the ECJ could become involved.

There would be a huge degree of irony if a key decision on Brexit ended up being referred to EU’s highest court.

Peretz, whose legal chambers has represented some of the claimants in the case, told Business Insider how it could happen:

1. In the High Court case, the government agreed to the claimants’ argument that Article 50 is irrevocable — meaning that once it has been triggered, it cannot be undone, and Britain has no choice but to leave the EU within two years. 2. Peretz said that the government agreed with this because “for political reasons, the government didn’t want to hint that it might be revocable.” If the government had suggested that Article 50 was revocable, it could have triggered outrage from Brexiteers, including members of Theresa May’s own cabinet. 3. However, the government’s lawyers might decide to retract their argument that Article 50 is irreversible when the case reaches the Supreme Court, in order to strengthen their case. If they decide to argue the opposite — that the exit process is revocable — then the government would be able to argue that there is not as much need for parliamentary approval before the article is triggered, as it could be reversed at any point. Peretz said that some believe the case could “turn” on that issue. He said: “some people argue the case might be quite different if the Article 50 notification could be pulled at any time. If it can be pulled, then the Article 50 process wouldn’t be like the metaphor Lord Pannick used, of a ‘bullet being fired from a gun.'” 4. If the government does decide to make that argument, then the two sides of the legal case would be in direct disagreement over the interpretation of a piece of EU law — Article 50. In that instance, the Supreme Court would be forced to refer the case to the ECJ. Peretz explained that “if there is a question of European Union law [in a Supreme Court case] they have to refer it to the ECJ, unless the answer is obvious. That’s a basic principle of EU law.” 5. Peretz believes the case is “unlikely” to go to the ECJ, however. That is because he thinks the High Court’s ruling is still sound regardless of whether or not Article 50 is reversible — he doesn’t personally believe the case will “turn” on Article 50 question.

He said: “The High Court’s ruling still works even if the Prime Minister could change her mind about triggering Article 50 eighteen months down the line.”

In other words, the High Court’s finding that the prime minister does not have the right to use the royal prerogative is still sound, whether or not she would be able to reverse article 50 further down the road.

Nick Barber, associate professor of Constitutional Law at Oxford University, told The Independent that it was possible the case would be referred to the European Court of Justice, but added it was “very unlikely.”

Speculation that Theresa May would be able to “appeal” to the ECJ should she lose in the Supreme Court was dismissed by the FT’s legal correspondent, David Allen Green, this afternoon:

For completeness, joking aside, May cannot appeal to ECJ if she loses at Supreme Court. Matter for judges whether to refer. Not likely here.

— Law and policy (@Law_and_policy) November 3, 2016

It remains, however, a firm possibility that the case could end up in the ECJ by different means.

