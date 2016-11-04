BREXIT TIMES TEN: A Trump victory could herald financial market volatility not seen since the GFC

Photo: Thomas Lohnes/ Getty.

If you though Brexit was a nerve-jangling period for financial markets, just wait until next week.

Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac, believes a Donald Trump victory in November 8’s US presidential election would herald even greater market volatility.

Oof.

“The global economic and financial market response to a Trump win would be greater than for Brexit,” says Callow.

“A Trump presidency would bring about the biggest changes in many decades in existing US arrangements on everything from taxation policy, to trade policy, social spending, immigration and geopolitics.”

Callow says that riskier assets, as they did post-Brexit, would come under significant selling pressure.

“In the immediate response, we would expect a sharp fall in AUD/USD, along with slides in MXN, NZD, CAD, global equities and some Asian currencies. Gains would be expected in gold, US treasuries, CHF and EUR,” he says.

He also says that there would likely be “considerable volatility during Wednesday’s Sydney trading session, given the wide variation in times that polls close in each state and votes are counted”.

In terms of just how volatile markets could get, it must be remembered what’s at stake.

The United States is the world’s largest economy, with the world’s reserve currency. It impacts everything.

Britain, now in its former glory, isn’t anywhere near as important to the global economy, despite the ramifications of Brexit for the future of the EU.

And yet we all saw the damage the Brexit referendum wrought on financial markets.

Speaking at a rally earlier this week, Trump promised his supporters “Brexit times ten”.

He was talking about policy change, but it might as well have been about volatility in financial markets that it will almost certainly bring.

That’s no exaggeration. It’ll be close to if not akin to GFC territory.

For those who didn’t witnessed 2007 first-hand, strap in and hold tight. It’ll be a wild ride.

As Callow points out: “much is at stake”.

