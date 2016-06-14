BREXIT SELL-OFF HITS AUSTRALIA: Here's what you need to know

Photo: Ryan Pierse/ Getty Images.

Australian stocks fell hard.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,203.30 -109.30 -2.06%

All Ordinaries: 5,282.50 -109.06 -2.02%

AUD/USD: 0.7398 +0.0010 +0.14%

The local market was caught up in a global rout over fears of the impact of a possible Brexit, the UK’s departure from the European Union after a June 23 referendum.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed down 0.8% on Monday and European markets have dropped to a three month low.

In Australia, the ASX 200 dropped below the key support level of 5300 points.

All sectors were in the red with energy stocks on a steep slide. The big miners and major banks were not far behind.

The banks lost more than 2% with the ANZ down 2.64% to $23.65 and the Commonwealth about the same to $73.52.

CYBG, the UK Clydesdale bank spinoff from the NAB, fell 5% to $5.31.

BHP shed 3.1% to $18.28 while Woodside dropped nearly 3% to $26.20 and Santos almost 7% to $4.39.

Australian gold miners gained as the price of the precious metal, a traditional sanctuary during troubled times, headed toward $US1300 an ounce.

Northern Star was almost 3% higher at $4.88 and Newcrest added 1.1% to $22.55.

In the healthcare sector, Primary fell 4.5% to $3.78 after announcing the sale of its health insurance business, Transport Health, for $27 million.

Qantas dropped 4.6% to close at $2.86.

