BREXIT: Remain and Leave campaigners are battling it out on the Thames in the middle of London

Barbara Tasch

The campaign for the upcoming EU referendum has just taken a new turn.

On Wednesday morning, a flotilla full of Brexit supporters led by UKIP leader Nigel Farage, heading up the Thames on their way to Westminster were confronted by a boat Sir Bob Geldof had boarded to oppose the Brexiteers.

The political stunt was organised by the Scottish skippers as part of the Fishing for Leave campaign, according to the Evening Standard.

The Brexit Flotilla, as it is being dubbed, is all the London Twittersphere could talk about on Wednesday morning, with many people posting picture and videos of the boats.

Geldof’s vessel was reportedly kitted out with a huge sound system which blasted songs including the classic ballad “If You Leave Me Now” by American rockers Chicago. In retaliation, the leave campaign’s boats reportedly hosed the musician’s boat down.

Claims that Geldof’s vessel had “attacked” Nigel Farage’s also prompted many reactions on social media and many people on Twitter were quick to ridicule the stunt while retaining their sense of humour:

The fleet is due to arrive outside Parliament at 12.30pm, and aims to highlight what the Brexit campaign argue is the damage Britain’s fishing industry is enduring because of European Union quotas.

Brexit Flotilla comes as things are looking very bleak for the Remain camp. All the latest polls show Leave is now way ahead with just over a week left before the referendum.

NOW WATCH: FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: ‘A lot of bad things happen with a Brexit’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

brexit politics-us uk