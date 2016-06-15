BREXIT: Remain and Leave campaigners are battling it out on the Thames in the middle of London

The campaign for the upcoming EU referendum has just taken a new turn.

On Wednesday morning, a flotilla full of Brexit supporters led by UKIP leader Nigel Farage, heading up the Thames on their way to Westminster were confronted by a boat Sir Bob Geldof had boarded to oppose the Brexiteers.

The political stunt was organised by the Scottish skippers as part of the Fishing for Leave campaign, according to the Evening Standard.

The Brexit Flotilla, as it is being dubbed, is all the London Twittersphere could talk about on Wednesday morning, with many people posting picture and videos of the boats.

Geldof’s vessel was reportedly kitted out with a huge sound system which blasted songs including the classic ballad “If You Leave Me Now” by American rockers Chicago. In retaliation, the leave campaign’s boats reportedly hosed the musician’s boat down.

Horns filling central London as the pro-Brexit flotilla attempts to drown out Bob Geldof’s boat soundsystem. pic.twitter.com/gOQvcXxcWs

— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 15, 2016

So I’m on a Remain boat with Bob Geldof and Rachel Johnson. They’re heading off Nigel Farage’s Thames flotilla. pic.twitter.com/JU3vpuwWtK

— Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 15, 2016

If all else fails, take to the Thames & wave some flags. Give me strength. Apparently Farage & his #brexit cronies pic.twitter.com/L7yh5bAjQl

— Sam Missingham (@samatlounge) June 15, 2016

The Brexit flotilla on the Thames is being met by ‘Remain’ boats. Surreal politics. pic.twitter.com/P45Lm1Wviq

— SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) June 15, 2016

Claims that Geldof’s vessel had “attacked” Nigel Farage’s also prompted many reactions on social media and many people on Twitter were quick to ridicule the stunt while retaining their sense of humour:

Thames Brexit flotilla turns nasty. pic.twitter.com/2ZQrNCjFsy

— News In Brie (@NewsInBrie) June 15, 2016

Incredible scenes on the River Thames as the pro-Brexit and pro-EU flotillas clash pic.twitter.com/XOtbNR11AV

— David Wyllie (@journodave) June 15, 2016

Meanwhile on the Thames, both leave and remain fleets explode after the simultaneous deployment of dodgy statistics. pic.twitter.com/ralmdel0n7

— Simply Stacey (@StaceyTrans) June 15, 2016

The fleet is due to arrive outside Parliament at 12.30pm, and aims to highlight what the Brexit campaign argue is the damage Britain’s fishing industry is enduring because of European Union quotas.

Brexit Flotilla comes as things are looking very bleak for the Remain camp. All the latest polls show Leave is now way ahead with just over a week left before the referendum.

