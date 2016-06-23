Polls are open for Britain's historic referendum on Europe, and the weather in London is atrocious

Lightning over Kent, England, on June 22, the night before the Brexit referendum. Photo by Graham Mitchell / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Polling stations are opening for Britain’s historic referendum in which turnout is a crucial factor, and the nation’s capital is waking to appalling weather.

Overnight thunderstorms and localised flooding have caused chaos on London’s public transport network on the morning of the vote. This status report from Transport for London shows Tube and other services are experiencing delays and some are even suspended:

Britain’s Met Office is warning of potential “torrential downpours” today, and further thunderstorms in the afternoon. Pollster Sir Lynton Crosby has been cautioning for months that the result in today’s historic referendum could hinge on turnout, especially if likely Remain voters believe there is sufficient support on their side to secure victory.

“As identified in previous ORB polls, high expectations of a vote to stay in are dangerous for the Remain camp as they could serve to dilute both the urgency and importance of the vote, thereby negatively affecting turnout,” Crosby wrote in May.

While the wild weather will miss most of the rest of the country, London is a crucial factor here as it is a bastion of Remain support. Here’s a taste of what locals in London are reporting:

Polls are now open and it's absolutely soaking wet in London. Flooded and closed streets. Miserable way to start #EUref on #Brexit — Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) June 23, 2016

Weather here in London MAD. Tropical rainstorms — Paul Gilluley????✨ (@PGilluley) June 23, 2016

UK weather travel chaos as torrential downpour swamps London and south east https://t.co/2Jihhn8yzl pic.twitter.com/BazaLFDYJF — Natalie Evans (@NatalieEvans85) June 23, 2016

And locals are alert to the potential effect on turnout:

https://twitter.com/alexhern/status/745856379810897920

https://twitter.com/BTabrum/status/745859107295535104

Serious rain hammering London this morning. Should dampen voter turnout a bit. Could weather help decide Britain's future? — Simon Robinson (@iron_emu) June 23, 2016

Here is the weather forecast for the rest of the day in London from the UK’s Met Office:

Heavy showers and thunderstorms, with some torrential downpours possible, will gradually clear northeast during the morning. It will then be a muggy day, with warm sunny spells, before further heavy and thundery downpours spread north during the afternoon. Maximum Temperature 24 °C.

The forecast is better for other major cities, with Birmingham and Leeds expecting a fine summer’s day.

Published polls as well as betting and financial markets have been pointing to a win for the Remain campaign in the vote.

Business Insider UK has live updates here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.