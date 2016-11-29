A photographed Brexit memo shows Britain's plan to 'have its cake and eat it' is likely to fail

LONDON — The UK government may try to “have its cake and eat it” as part of a Brexit negotiation strategy, according to a document photographed by a freelance photographer.

This may mean pushing to restrict EU citizens coming across the border while at the same time retaining unified trading conditions in the single market.

The notes in the photograph also highlight that is approach is unlikely to succeed.

Steve Back, a photographer that is known for capturing sensitive information, photographed a handwritten note carried by the aide of the vice-chairman of the ruling Conservative party and MP for the Cities of London and Westminster, Mark Field.

The Financial Times and The Telegraph both displayed the picture of the note in full on their sites.

A government spokesperson told the FT and The Telegraph the handwritten memo “is not a government document and does not reflect government views.” The spokesperson added that Field’s aide, who was carrying the document, was “not a government employee or special adviser.”

However, the handwritten notes give an insight into how key officials are viewing Brexit talks.

Key parts of the handwritten note seem to be:

