This man has raised over £145,000 and hired a team of lawyers to prosecute politicians who lied about Brexit

Marcus J. Ball runs a crowdfunding project called #BrexitJustice which is intending to take British politicians to court for alleged lying during the EU referendum campaign.

When Business Insider spoke to Ball in July, he had managed to raise £91,605 ($119,049) of his £100,000 target.

He said he would use the donations to hire a legal team which would “prosecute Vote Leave leaders based upon fraud, misconduct in public office, undue influence and, possibly, inciting racial hatred.”

The project’s hit-list included Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage.

Ball managed to raise £145,000 (around $188,000) and now has a team of lawyers behind him who are willing to launch legal action against British politicians. However, #BrexitJustice will now focus on politicians from both sides of the EU referendum campaign.

“If Brexit Justice is really about truth in politics then we need to investigate dishonesty on both sides of the political divide. If we can build strong cases against political leaders from both leave and remain camps then we will prosecute both leave and remain camps,” Ball, who voted Remain, said in an email to BI.

“I came to my solicitors and told them of my intention to investigate both sides and they have advised me that this is a far better way forward. It will strengthen our case before the courts.”

Ball has hired the services of London-based law firm Edmonds Marshall McMahon (EMM) to take the case forward.

The firm’s founder Andrew Marshall, a barrister with over thirty years experience, will be leading it. He has previously led prosecutions against Shell, Rolls Royce, and Luton Airport.

Ball told BI in July that it would be “very difficult” for the campaign to be successful. “We need all backers to understand that this is going to be a huge challenge. We can’t guarantee success, but we can guarantee that we will try our hardest,” he said.

Ball’s success in raising £145,000 proves the mission to eradicate dishonesty from UK politics has plenty of public support. Nearly 5,000 people made donations, with 10 people giving over £1,000. Farage and Johnson join a list of politicians, including former UK prime minister David Cameron, who were accused of lying during their EU referendum campaigns.

However, if EMM feels it has a strong case to bring against Westminster, Ball says he will have to raise at least £2 million to sustain it. “The defence could potentially have tens of millions of pounds at their disposal, so we need to raise as much as we possibly can,” he said.

“At this time I believe that £2,000,000 is the minimum required to give us a fighting chance, whilst at the same time being an achievable goal. I will be calling on a combination of crowdfunding and backing from companies and wealthy individuals. We’re going up against millionaires, this is going to be hard.”

Ball has also asked donors to put money towards a £30,000 salary for the work he will be doing over the next few months. “I was worried that people wouldn’t understand why I needed to crowdfund to support myself but so far the feedback has been very supportive and strong,” he said.

Since launching the campaign to fund his salary, Ball has already received over £15,000 in donations from #BrexitJustice backers. He will work on the campaign full time from an office in central London.

