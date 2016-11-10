We spoke to the professor who sparked a criminal investigation into the alleged 'lies' of Brexit's Leave campaign

The UK’s director of public prosecutions (DPP) is considering a criminal complaint into claims that leading pro-Brexit campaigns lied to voters before the referendum.

The complaint accuses the Vote Leave and Leave.EU campaigns of exerting “undue influence” on the referendum by knowingly making inaccurate claims about the EU, in contravention of electoral law.

It was made by an independent group led by Professor Bob Watt, an expert in electoral law at the University of Buckingham.

Watt told Business Insider on Tuesday that he and other electoral specialists sent a letter to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) detailing various allegations in October, and the DPP Alison Saunders confirmed on Monday she is “considering its contents.”

“During the campaign we were concerned about the way that truth seemed to go out the window, and more and more extravagant claims were made by both sides,” Watt told us over the phone.

“We came to the view that both sides were pretty dreadful. In our view, however, the Remain campaign made statements of belief and political intention — they would say, for example, “if we leave, there will have to be a really dreadful budget.” That was deplorable, but didn’t seem to us to amount to allegations of fact,” he said.

Watt said that the Leave campaign, on the other hand, made “substantial allegations of fact.”

He highlighted their suggestion that the UK sends £350 million a week to the European Union,their claim that there are no border controls within the EU, and warning that Turkey was imminently joining the bloc. All of those claims, Watt said, were factual assertions that have since been proven to be wholly or substantially false.

