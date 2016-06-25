How half of Britain feels right now

Photo: Getty Images / File

It’s a Brexit: Britain has chosen to leave the European Union.

As a Brit living in New York, I watched the early vote results roll in at an English pub in Manhattan, before heading home to watch BBC America. Just before midnight New York time, it was clear that the “Leave” campaign had it.

I woke up to WhatsApp messages from British friends who live in the UK and overseas, and a Facebook feed full of comments on Brexit. The overwhelming response from this group was one of sadness.

Now, that shouldn’t come as a surprise. My friends are university educated, young (I’m 31) and many have lived overseas. They are among the groups most likely to have voted for “Remain.”

I saw one screenshot pop up repeatedly. It was the text of a comment posted below a Financial Times article by someone called Nicolas.

I dare say it sums up how many of the 48% of the UK who voted remain feel this morning.

