BREXIT CARNAGE: Markets are in chaos

Photo by ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

With more than half of the local counting areas in the UK referendum having now declared their results, the odds of a UK Brexit are increasing.

The markets aren’t liking it. Not one bit.

Leave currently leads Remain by over 500,000 votes with 52% of the vote.

Here’s the scoreboard. It’s carnage, especially in the GBP/USD.

Stocks

ASX 200 5122.60 , -158.08 , -2.99%

5122.60 , -158.08 , -2.99% Nikkei 225 15742.40 , -495.95 , -3.05%

15742.40 , -495.95 , -3.05% Shanghai Composite 2866.00 , -25.96 , -0.90%

2866.00 , -25.96 , -0.90% Hang Seng 20356.13 , -512.21 , -2.45%

20356.13 , -512.21 , -2.45% KOSPI 1939.44 , -47.27 , -2.38%

1939.44 , -47.27 , -2.38% Straits Times 2762.15 , -31.70 , -1.13%

2762.15 , -31.70 , -1.13% S&P 500 Futures 2025.00 , -80.75 , -3.83%

Forex

USD/JPY 101.28 , -4.85 , -4.57%

101.28 , -4.85 , -4.57% USD/CNY 6.6307 , 0.0478 , 0.73%

6.6307 , 0.0478 , 0.73% AUD/USD 0.7372 , -0.0236 , -3.10%

0.7372 , -0.0236 , -3.10% NZD/USD 0.7053 , -0.0197 , -2.72%

0.7053 , -0.0197 , -2.72% AUD/JPY 74.66 , -6.08 , -7.53%

74.66 , -6.08 , -7.53% EUR/USD 1.1053 , -0.0332 , -2.92%

1.1053 , -0.0332 , -2.92% GBP/USD 1.3668 , -0.1210 , -8.13%

1.3668 , -0.1210 , -8.13% USD INDEX 95.478 , 1.9490 , 2.08%

Commodities

Gold $1,295.80 , $40.55 , 3.23%

$1,295.80 , $40.55 , 3.23% Silver $17.54 , $0.26 , 1.52%

$17.54 , $0.26 , 1.52% WTI Futures $47.86 , -$2.25 , -4.49%

$47.86 , -$2.25 , -4.49% Copper Futures ¥36,270 , ¥100 0.28%

¥36,270 , ¥100 0.28% Iron Ore Futures ¥387.50 , ¥0.00 , 0.00%

10-Year Bond Yields