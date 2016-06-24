BREXIT CARNAGE: Markets are in chaos

With more than half of the local counting areas in the UK referendum having now declared their results, the odds of a UK Brexit are increasing.
The markets aren’t liking it. Not one bit.
Leave currently leads Remain by over 500,000 votes with 52% of the vote.
Here’s the scoreboard. It’s carnage, especially in the GBP/USD.
Stocks
- ASX 200 5122.60 , -158.08 , -2.99%
- Nikkei 225 15742.40 , -495.95 , -3.05%
- Shanghai Composite 2866.00 , -25.96 , -0.90%
- Hang Seng 20356.13 , -512.21 , -2.45%
- KOSPI 1939.44 , -47.27 , -2.38%
- Straits Times 2762.15 , -31.70 , -1.13%
- S&P 500 Futures 2025.00 , -80.75 , -3.83%
Forex
- USD/JPY 101.28 , -4.85 , -4.57%
- USD/CNY 6.6307 , 0.0478 , 0.73%
- AUD/USD 0.7372 , -0.0236 , -3.10%
- NZD/USD 0.7053 , -0.0197 , -2.72%
- AUD/JPY 74.66 , -6.08 , -7.53%
- EUR/USD 1.1053 , -0.0332 , -2.92%
- GBP/USD 1.3668 , -0.1210 , -8.13%
- USD INDEX 95.478 , 1.9490 , 2.08%
Commodities
- Gold $1,295.80 , $40.55 , 3.23%
- Silver $17.54 , $0.26 , 1.52%
- WTI Futures $47.86 , -$2.25 , -4.49%
- Copper Futures ¥36,270 , ¥100 0.28%
- Iron Ore Futures ¥387.50 , ¥0.00 , 0.00%
10-Year Bond Yields