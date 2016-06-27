25 big Australian stocks that could be hit by Brexit

Credit Suisse has issued a list of major Australian that could feel the impact of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.
It is a roll call of blue-chips, including stocks for savers and speculators. This is only a list of companies that Credit Suisse covers, and with estimated exposures that may prove limited.
In a note to clients, the CS research team led by Hasan Tevfik writes: “While many UK-exposed companies have already endured a considerable sell-off, for now we think most of these companies are only for the brave.”
Gulp.
Here’s the list.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.