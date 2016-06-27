25 big Australian stocks that could be hit by Brexit

Photo by Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images

Credit Suisse has issued a list of major Australian that could feel the impact of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

It is a roll call of blue-chips, including stocks for savers and speculators. This is only a list of companies that Credit Suisse covers, and with estimated exposures that may prove limited.

In a note to clients, the CS research team led by Hasan Tevfik writes: “While many UK-exposed companies have already endured a considerable sell-off, for now we think most of these companies are only for the brave.”

Gulp.

Here’s the list.

Credit Suisse

