After A Shaky Launch, Brewster Tries Again With A Major Update To Its iPhone App

Brewster is a personalised address book that understands your social networking relationships and merges everything into a beautifully designed app. The goal is to make it easier to manage your contacts. And to that end, the app delivers.

Brewster is back with a huge update that not only optimizes for the iPhone 5’s larger screen but also brings some cool new features. Now when you press and hold a contact, you can easily rearrange the people in your life like you would rearrange apps on your phone’s home screen.

Our favourite feature is the ability to mass email or text a group of your friends.

We got a chance to speak with Brewster’s CEO and founder, Steve Greenwood, about how the changes to the app bring it closer to Brewster’s goals.

The following is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation with Steve.

Business Insider: What has changed with Brewster’s new update?

Steve Greenwood: There are a bunch of things that have been changed. We’ve implemented a top-to-bottom improvement in the user experience. Users can now take more action with the app.

First, favourites. A great way to interpret the new favourites section of Brewster is to think of it as a modern-day speed dial. You can select your favourite people who you contact the most often and have them easily accessible.

Integrated into favourites is now quick access, which means you can set the form of communication (email, text, etc.) you use the most with a particular contact and have that at your reach.

Speed optimization is another thing we focused on. The app is now laser-fast.

The app’s suggestions algorithm has been reworked to provide users with three to five times more accuracy than before.

BI: What are your favourite new features?

SG: I think the search is amazing, because it feels like a magic trick to me.

The update allows users to search for more than just names. If you’re headed to a city, you can see exactly who you know in a particular area, or what is going in a town.You can search for places also, like comedy clubs.

BI: What’s next for Brewster?

SG: What you can expect from us to to continue to help users learn more about their relationships, and that is sort of the spirit with where we’re going.

Brewster is something that is a labour of love for me. I am really passionate about what we’re doing. It’s really a lot of fun. Next things will also come from what people are sharing with us. We’re trying to help people connect further with people they know.

Brewster is free and available for the iPhone.

