Meet Brewster, The Next Must-Have App For Your iPhone

Brewster is a new app that will change the way you view your contacts.Managing contacts across multiple accounts and networks has always been annoying, but Brewster’s goal is to make the process prettier and easier.
Using Brewster helps you visualise the people you contact most and points out those you don’t.
Brewster automatically organizes all of your contacts from your address book, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Foursquare, and Gmail making it easier to find your most contacted friends.
Our favourite feature is the ‘Updates’ category. Updates lets you see who’s trending in your life, changing jobs, moving to a new city and more.
Price: Free for iPhone
20 minutes later we're finally almost done...Brewster tweeted us and said that there was a huge amount of traffic on its servers this morning so this explains why it took our contacts so long to upload.
Finally! The first thing Brewster wants us to do is organise our favourite or most contacted people.
This is the updates section. We haven't used the app long enough for this section to be populated but we love the idea behind it.
Here is the awesome search feature. It allows us to search contacts by any keywords we can think of.
