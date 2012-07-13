Meet Brewster, The Next Must-Have App For Your iPhone

Photo: Brewster

Brewster is a new app that will change the way you view your contacts.Managing contacts across multiple accounts and networks has always been annoying, but Brewster’s goal is to make the process prettier and easier.



Using Brewster helps you visualise the people you contact most and points out those you don’t.

Brewster automatically organizes all of your contacts from your address book, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Foursquare, and Gmail making it easier to find your most contacted friends.

Our favourite feature is the ‘Updates’ category. Updates lets you see who’s trending in your life, changing jobs, moving to a new city and more.

Price: Free for iPhone

