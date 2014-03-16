You've Probably Been Screwing Up Your French Press Coffee All Along

Please enable Javascript to watch this video A new wave of coffee drinking has swept across the country. Coffee houses like Stumptown Coffee in Portland, Oregon and Intelligentsia in Chicago and Los Angeles, turned what used to be a simple cup of Joe into something between an exact science and an art form. We stopped by Maialino, a restaurant in Manhattan, where head barista Natalie Czech, showed us what it takes to make a perfect cup of french press coffee, and why being coffee obsessed is worth the trouble. Produced by Robert Libetti. Originally published in May 2013.

