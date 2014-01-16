Beer Lovers Can Spend A Night In A House Filled With 83,000 Vintage Beer Cans

Plenty of Americans love beer, but arguably none so much as Jeff Lebo of York Haven, Penn.

Lebo is the owner of the Brewhouse Mountain Eco-Inn, an eclectic five-bedroom cottage in the mountains of southern Pennsylvania.

But the house’s most distinctive quality has to be what’s inside: an impressive collection of at least 83,000 vintage beer cans.

Lebo has been collecting beer cans and advertisements for more than 30 years. As children, Lebo and friends would pick up old cans they saw along the road, and his father worked in a beer can plant near their home.

He says that cans and ads from throughout the years can provide an interesting portrait of American social history, though his greatest interest lies in the earliest editions from the 1930s and 1940s.

The Brewhouse Mountain Eco-Inn and all of its cans can be rented on HomeAway for just $US379 a night.

Watch this video to hear more about Lebo’s passion for vintage beer collectibles.

