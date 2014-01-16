Beer Lovers Can Spend A Night In A House Filled With 83,000 Vintage Beer Cans

Plenty of Americans love beer, but arguably none so much as Jeff Lebo of York Haven, Penn.

Lebo is the owner of the Brewhouse Mountain Eco-Inn, an eclectic five-bedroom cottage in the mountains of southern Pennsylvania.

But the house’s most distinctive quality has to be what’s inside: an impressive collection of at least 83,000 vintage beer cans.

Lebo has been collecting beer cans and advertisements for more than 30 years. As children, Lebo and friends would pick up old cans they saw along the road, and his father worked in a beer can plant near their home.

He says that cans and ads from throughout the years can provide an interesting portrait of American social history, though his greatest interest lies in the earliest editions from the 1930s and 1940s.

The Brewhouse Mountain Eco-Inn and all of its cans can be rented on HomeAway for just $US379 a night.

The Brewhouse Mountain Eco-Inn is located on four acres of forest in south-central Pennsylvania's Conewago Mountains.

The living room is cozy, complete with a wood stove.

Head into the hallway, and you'll start to see some of the beer cans.

Here's a closer look at the types of cans you could expect to see inside the inn.

The kitchen is pretty basic, but it has plenty of character.

Dine with 9 of your closest beer-enthusiast friends in the formal eating area.

More vintage details line the walls of the downstairs bathroom.

On the way up the stairs, pass through a tunnel that's fully stocked with cans.

But it's in the bedrooms where the enormous extent of the collection really becomes apparent.

Here's another beer-filled bedroom.

The gear in this common room may not be super high-tech, but the bar in the back would be great for hosting guests.

