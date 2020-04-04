A brewery that volunteered to make 'punk' hand sanitizer for healthcare workers had to redo its first batch and add more alcohol

BrewDog beer / YouTube BrewDog is producing hand sanitizer in the UK.

The UK brewer BrewDog started producing hand sanitizer to give away to charities and the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The National Health Service, which oversees the infirmary, couldn’t use their first batch because its alcohol content didn’t meet clinical standards.

The company reformulated their product to meet the 80% alcohol requirement.

BrewDog, an independent brewery and pub chain in the UK, started producing hand sanitizer in March with the intent of giving it to charities and the local Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The National Health Service, which oversees the infirmary, couldn’t accept the first batch of the product because its alcohol content didn’t meet clinical standards, according to The Guardian.

The hand sanitizer was 68% alcohol, well above the 60% minimum required by the government, but it didn’t meet the stricter requirements for a medical environment, The Guardian reported.

On Friday, the company’s founder, James Watt, announced that the reformulated sanitizer has been accepted by NHS. The first 5,000 units will be delivered next week, he said on Twitter.

After a huge collaborative effort with the amazing NHS, this 80% BrewDog Sanitiser is now approved & we have received an official order from NHS Grampian. We will deliver the first 5,000 units of this sanitiser early next week.#ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/L7EeQVPZ7X — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) April 3, 2020

“Our supplies and equipment have to reach clinical standards before they can be put into use in healthcare settings and we have worked closely with the team at BrewDog to overcome some of these technical issues,” a spokesman for the National Health Service Grampian previously told The Guardian.“This has been a really successful collaboration with the BrewDog team and we look forward to getting the gel fully operational in health and care settings right across Grampian.”

BrewDog BrewDog’s first batch of hand sanitizer didn’t meet healthcare standards.

The BrewDog initiative to create “punk” sanitizer was sparked by a shortage of the anti-bacterial product.

BrewDog has already distributed 100,000 bottles of sanitizer to Archie Foundation and Aberlour children’s charities in the UK, its founder, James Watt, told the Guardian.

“The production of sanitizer is completely new for us, we are working closely with the NHS to understand how we can best meet their requirements for clinical care,” Watt said after the first batch had come up short.

“We at no time ‘rejected’ the offer,'” the spokesman told The Guardian, “we instead chose to work together on finding a solution.”​

BrewDog didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This article has been updated.

