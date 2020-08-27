Milwaukee Brewers boycott Wednesday's game after the shooting of Jacob Blake

Aaron Gash/AP Images Christian Yellich stands in front of the Brewers dugout.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds agreed to sit out Wednesday’s game after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Other MLB teams are reportedly considering sitting out Wednesday, too.

The decision comes after six NBA teams, led by the Milwaukee Bucks, boycotted playoff games on Wednesday to protest police brutality.

The Milwaukee Brewers have decided to sit out their Wednesday game against the Cincinnati Reds after the police shooting over Jacob Blake, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Diamond.

The game was scheduled to be played in Milwaukee, about 45 minutes from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Blake was shot. There have been violent protests in Kenosha since.

According to Diamond, the Reds agreed not to play, meaning the game won’t be a forfeit.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that MLB teams scheduled to play on Wednesday are also discussing sitting out of games.

The decisions come after six NBA teams, led by the Milwaukee Bucks, scheduled to play playoff games on Wednesday boycotted the games in protest of police brutality.

