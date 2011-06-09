Brewers' Nyjer Morgan Delivers In The Clutch To Beat Mets

Photo: AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nyjer Morgan drove in the winning run with two outs in the ninth, Prince Fielder hit two homers and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied with a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.Milwaukee trailed 6-2 before scoring four times in the eighth, capped by Fielder’s second two-run blast.



Craig Counsell singled with one out in the ninth off Dale Thayer (0-1) and stole second when Rickie Weeks struck out.

Morgan then hit a ball down the right-field line to end it and was mobbed at second base first by Fielder, then Weeks as he pointed back to his teammates in celebration.

Ronny Paulino hit a three-run homer for the Mets as part of a five-run eighth that made it 6-2, but New York’s bullpen couldn’t hold it.

John Axford (2-1) pitched the ninth for the win.

Milwaukee has the best home mark in the majors at 22-8 and haven’t lost consecutive games at home all season. The Mets saw their three-game winning streak snapped after winning the opener in this series on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee’s bullpen had a 1.88 ERA over its previous 72 innings before Kameron Loe’s disaster in the eighth with the Brewers ahead 2-1. Reyes singled and stole second and Justin Turner walked before New York snapped an 0-for-7 streak with runners in scoring position when Carlos Beltran doubled down the right-field line to tie it.

Angel Pagan followed with an RBI single to give New York a 3-2 lead and a bigger celebration followed when Paulino hit his first homer in a Mets uniform three batters later.

Reyes bounced through the dugout, giving Paulino a two-fisted bump along the way, but the good feelings wouldn’t last.

Milwaukee answered right back against the Mets’ bullpen, which came in as one of the worst in the National League with a 4.29 ERA.

Ryan Braun hit a two-run double off Pedro Beato to cut it to 6-4 after Craig Counsell walked and Morgan singled. Fielder added an opposite-field blast off Jason Isringhausen that tied it at 6-all.

Fielder passed Gorman Thomas for third on Milwaukee’s all-time home run list with 209.

Reyes has been New York’s biggest spark recently. He extended his hitting streak to 12 with a double to lead off the game. Reyes also reached in the third on a walk before doing the most damage in the eighth, when he singled to extend his majors-best mark of 30 multihit games that set the stage for the rally the bullpen couldn’t protect.

New York scored first when Brewers starter Randy Wolf was called for a balk in the fourth, but Braun singled in the bottom of the inning and Fielder laced a shot off Mets starter Mike Pelfrey to put Milwaukee up 2-1.

It would be all the offence for either side until the wild eighth.

NOTES: Mets manager Terry Collins said he’s not worried about LF Jason Bay’s lack of production. Bay came into Wednesday’s game hitting .212 with two homers and 10 RBIs. … It was Fielder’s 21st multihomer game of his career. … Next up for Fielder on the franchise home run list is Geoff Jenkins, who has 212. … Brewers 3B Casey McGehee snapped a streak of 27 hitless at-bats with a single in the seventh. … Paulino finished with four hits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.